Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1960
The Treat Truck
Spotted on the Wharf, Washington, DC — a little trailer selling s’mores (a graham cracker / chocolate bar sandwich with a toasted marshmallow in between). Very cute. Flying back to the Lou tomorrow.
Thanks for taking time to visit.
11th November 2023
11th Nov 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kerr
ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2020: Finished year 7 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
2128
photos
157
followers
48
following
536% complete
View this month »
1953
1954
1955
1956
1957
1958
1959
1960
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
11th November 2023 7:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
truck
,
dessert
,
urban
,
tourist
Leslie
ace
so cool .... hope you had a great visit
November 12th, 2023
KWind
ace
A fun shot!
November 12th, 2023
Rosie Kerr
ace
@lesip
The Wharf has really grown up!
November 12th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close