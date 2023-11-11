Previous
The Treat Truck by rosiekerr
Photo 1960

The Treat Truck

Spotted on the Wharf, Washington, DC — a little trailer selling s’mores (a graham cracker / chocolate bar sandwich with a toasted marshmallow in between). Very cute. Flying back to the Lou tomorrow.

11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

Rosie Kerr

ace
@rosiekerr
Leslie ace
so cool .... hope you had a great visit
November 12th, 2023  
KWind ace
A fun shot!
November 12th, 2023  
Rosie Kerr ace
@lesip The Wharf has really grown up!
November 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
