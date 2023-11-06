Sign up
Photo 1955
#ptown pumpkins
Provincetown, MA. At the tip of Cape Cod. Its nickname among the locals is "P-Town." Hence, the hashtag, carved in the pumpkins. 🎃 Spotted roadside, while walking in the neighborhood.
It is a fascinating town. We enjoyed our time here, to be sure. So much history!
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
Rosie Kerr
ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2020: Finished year 7 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
Tags
cape cod
,
provincetown
,
pumpkins
