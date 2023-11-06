Previous
#ptown pumpkins by rosiekerr
#ptown pumpkins

Provincetown, MA. At the tip of Cape Cod. Its nickname among the locals is "P-Town." Hence, the hashtag, carved in the pumpkins. 🎃 Spotted roadside, while walking in the neighborhood.

It is a fascinating town. We enjoyed our time here, to be sure. So much history!
Rosie Kerr

