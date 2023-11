Athenæum Library

Providence, Rhode Island. This is the Athenæum Library, founded in 1836. A continuously functioning library since then, with many famous patrons, including John Hay (Lincoln's assistant and Secretary of State for Presidents McKinley and T. Roosevelt) and Edgar Allen Poe.



This location was opened in 1838. A fascinating place. Many of the upstairs desks with filled with students (although they were using head phones, not likely in John Hays' day!).