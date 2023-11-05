Previous
Next
Maine Coastline by rosiekerr
Photo 1954

Maine Coastline

Giant's Stairs, Bailey Island, Maine. A beautiful and wild coastline. We are still on the road, enjoying our adventure.
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

Rosie Kerr

ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2020: Finished year 7 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
535% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise