Photo 1953
Pemaquid Point Lighthouse
We have been in Maine for a few days, enjoying the beautiful scenery. This is Pemaquid Point Lighthouse, commissioned by John Quincy Adams in 1827.
Apparently, you can rent the lighthouse keeper's apartment if you are interested. The views of the Atlantic Ocean are stunning. :)
4th November 2023
4th Nov 23
2
2
Rosie Kerr
ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2020: Finished year 7 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
Album
365
Camera
OM-1
Taken
2nd November 2023 3:12pm
Tags
lighthouse
,
maine
,
pemaquid point
*lynn
ace
Wow, everything looks perfect! and what a beautiful sky
November 5th, 2023
Kathy
ace
Very nice capture of the famed light house.
November 5th, 2023
