Pemaquid Point Lighthouse by rosiekerr
Photo 1953

Pemaquid Point Lighthouse

We have been in Maine for a few days, enjoying the beautiful scenery. This is Pemaquid Point Lighthouse, commissioned by John Quincy Adams in 1827.

Apparently, you can rent the lighthouse keeper's apartment if you are interested. The views of the Atlantic Ocean are stunning. :)

4th November 2023 4th Nov 23

Rosie Kerr

*lynn ace
Wow, everything looks perfect! and what a beautiful sky
November 5th, 2023  
Kathy ace
Very nice capture of the famed light house.
November 5th, 2023  
