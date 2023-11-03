Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1952
Which Way To The Old Country?
Boston's North End, with directional signs that show the population's origin story. A really charming neighborhood with some great atmosphere and food.
3rd November 2023
3rd Nov 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kerr
ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2020: Finished year 7 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
2120
photos
156
followers
48
following
534% complete
View this month »
1945
1946
1947
1948
1949
1950
1951
1952
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
OM-1
Taken
31st October 2023 11:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
boston
,
italy
,
north end
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close