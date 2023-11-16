Sign up
Photo 1961
Rainbows of Light
We stopped by Sandwich, Massachusetts, on our recent trip to New England. Boston and Sandwich Glass Factory was founded there, in 1826. The glass displays were beautiful. I am slowly working through my photographs of this delightful trip.
16th November 2023
16th Nov 23
Rosie Kerr
ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2020: Finished year 7 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
Views
2
2
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-1
Taken
7th November 2023 12:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glass
,
museum
,
history
,
sandwich ma
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a beautiful image of this display!
November 17th, 2023
