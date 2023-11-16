Previous
Rainbows of Light by rosiekerr
Photo 1961

Rainbows of Light

We stopped by Sandwich, Massachusetts, on our recent trip to New England. Boston and Sandwich Glass Factory was founded there, in 1826. The glass displays were beautiful. I am slowly working through my photographs of this delightful trip.
16th November 2023 16th Nov 23

Rosie Kerr

@rosiekerr
Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
Issi Bannerman ace
What a beautiful image of this display!
November 17th, 2023  
