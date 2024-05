A member of Brood XIX, sitting on our red Adirondack chair, which really sets off his bright red eyes and tiny red nostrils.The nymph has been underground for 13 years, just waiting for this time. Brood XIX is emerging with Brood XIII. Apparently, the last time that these two broods emerged together, Jefferson was President (around 1830 or so). They don't bite - they suck sap from tree roots while underground.So many billions of bugs. They are everywhere and quite noisy.Hope everyone is well! :)