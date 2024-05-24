Previous
Cicada Hitch-Hiker by rosiekerr
Photo 1963

Cicada Hitch-Hiker

The bug is clinging on for dear life as we drive down the road.

They are ubiquitous.
24th May 2024 24th May 24

Rosie Kerr

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
What an encounter!
Nice shot
May 24th, 2024  
