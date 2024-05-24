Sign up
Photo 1963
Cicada Hitch-Hiker
The bug is clinging on for dear life as we drive down the road.
They are ubiquitous.
24th May 2024
24th May 24
Rosie Kerr
ace
@rosiekerr
Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante.
2131
photos
142
followers
44
following
Tags
bug
insect
cicada
hitch-hiker
snapseed
“jurassic
park”
Corinne C
ace
What an encounter!
Nice shot
May 24th, 2024
