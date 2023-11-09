Previous
Opulence by rosiekerr
Photo 1958

Opulence

Here is the dining room in The Breakers (a summer "cottage" built by the Vanderbilt family in Newport, Rhode Island).

Finished in 1895, the mansion covers nearly an acre of the 13-acre property and has 70 rooms, including 48 bedrooms for family and staff.

For more on this mansion, read here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Breakers

Compared to the reserved and dignified library from yesterday, this example of the Gilded Age excesses is striking. Worth a tour, however.

We are almost done our New England trip, sadly. Heading back to Boston tomorrow, to turn in the car and work our way back to St. Louis.

Thanks for visiting.
9th November 2023 9th Nov 23

Rosie Kerr

ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2020: Finished year 7 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
536% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise