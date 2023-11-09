Sign up
Previous
Photo 1958
Opulence
Here is the dining room in The Breakers (a summer "cottage" built by the Vanderbilt family in Newport, Rhode Island).
Finished in 1895, the mansion covers nearly an acre of the 13-acre property and has 70 rooms, including 48 bedrooms for family and staff.
For more on this mansion, read here:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Breakers
Compared to the reserved and dignified library from yesterday, this example of the Gilded Age excesses is striking. Worth a tour, however.
We are almost done our New England trip, sadly. Heading back to Boston tomorrow, to turn in the car and work our way back to St. Louis.
Thanks for visiting.
9th November 2023
9th Nov 23
Rosie Kerr
ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2020: Finished year 7 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
Tags
historical
,
mansion
,
newport
,
rhode island
,
the breakers
,
gilded age
