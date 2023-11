Here is the dining room in The Breakers (a summer "cottage" built by the Vanderbilt family in Newport, Rhode Island).Finished in 1895, the mansion covers nearly an acre of the 13-acre property and has 70 rooms, including 48 bedrooms for family and staff.For more on this mansion, read here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Breakers Compared to the reserved and dignified library from yesterday, this example of the Gilded Age excesses is striking. Worth a tour, however.We are almost done our New England trip, sadly. Heading back to Boston tomorrow, to turn in the car and work our way back to St. Louis.Thanks for visiting.