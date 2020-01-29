Previous
Purple Moon Tree by rosiekerr
Photo 1795

Purple Moon Tree

Here is another creation of the imagination, because I am lashed to the "work all day inside" wheel right now and these little adventures are relaxing.

It is a pretty silly title, but there you go.

Thanks for visiting, as always.
Rosie Kerr

ace
@rosiekerr
Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
Photo Details

Dianne
This is cool.
January 30th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I just don't know how you come up with these amazing ideas
January 30th, 2020  
