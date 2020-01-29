Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1795
Purple Moon Tree
Here is another creation of the imagination, because I am lashed to the "work all day inside" wheel right now and these little adventures are relaxing.
It is a pretty silly title, but there you go.
Thanks for visiting, as always.
29th January 2020
29th Jan 20
2
2
Rosie Kerr
ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2019: Finished year 6 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
1963
photos
276
followers
65
following
491% complete
1788
1789
1790
1791
1792
1793
1794
1795
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
photoshop
,
imagination
,
fantasy
,
composite
,
made in my kitchen
Dianne
This is cool.
January 30th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I just don't know how you come up with these amazing ideas
January 30th, 2020
