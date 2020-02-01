Previous
The Edge Of His Seat by rosiekerr
Photo 1797

The Edge Of His Seat

A local sculpture, called "Steve - Wondering If He Can Walk."

I found his hopeful metal face so appealing, against all odds.

Flash of Red, 2020, day one. :)
1st February 2020 1st Feb 20

Rosie Kerr

@rosiekerr
Based in St. Louis, MO.
Photo Details

