Previous
Next
Like A Boss by rosiekerr
Photo 1799

Like A Boss

Some friends of ours have a wonderful dog named Baxter. Some Chinese Hairless mixed in with Chihuahua.

Because he owns it, he needed to be in a suit; so, of course, I dressed him. :)

Flash of Red, 2020, day 3.
3rd February 2020 3rd Feb 20

Rosie Kerr

ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2019: Finished year 6 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
492% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Elizabeth ace
This is adorable!
February 4th, 2020  
Ukandie! ace
Love him, made me smile!!!
February 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise