Photo 1799
Like A Boss
Some friends of ours have a wonderful dog named Baxter. Some Chinese Hairless mixed in with Chihuahua.
Because he owns it, he needed to be in a suit; so, of course, I dressed him. :)
Flash of Red, 2020, day 3.
3rd February 2020
3rd Feb 20
Rosie Kerr
ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2019: Finished year 6 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
1967
photos
276
followers
65
following
492% complete
1792
1793
1794
1795
1796
1797
1798
1799
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1
Taken
2nd February 2020 6:41pm
Tags
dog
,
boss
,
composite
,
for2020
Elizabeth
ace
This is adorable!
February 4th, 2020
Ukandie!
ace
Love him, made me smile!!!
February 4th, 2020
