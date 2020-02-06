Sign up
Photo 1802
Silly Selfie
The selfie that I fear I take. ;) I own the pen with the silly face and the wild hair.
More silliness on another busy inside day.
Thanks for visiting.
Flash of Red, 2020, day 6.
6th February 2020
6th Feb 20
Rosie Kerr
ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2019: Finished year 6 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
Tags
silly
,
bw
,
for2020
,
black & white"selfie composite photoshop
Graeme Stevens
ace
very cool concept...nothing wrong with a bit of silliness...
February 7th, 2020
Taffy
ace
Cracking up -- very fun!
February 7th, 2020
