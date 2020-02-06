Previous
Next
Silly Selfie by rosiekerr
Photo 1802

Silly Selfie

The selfie that I fear I take. ;) I own the pen with the silly face and the wild hair.

More silliness on another busy inside day.

Thanks for visiting.

Flash of Red, 2020, day 6.
6th February 2020 6th Feb 20

Rosie Kerr

ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2019: Finished year 6 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
493% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Graeme Stevens ace
very cool concept...nothing wrong with a bit of silliness...
February 7th, 2020  
Taffy ace
Cracking up -- very fun!
February 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise