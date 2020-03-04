Previous
Playing With The Fishes by rosiekerr
Playing With The Fishes

Here is a little color fantasy creation for a busy indoor day.

Modeled after this, in case you want to follow along, but it is my own take on it (with different fishes): https://www.photoshoptutorials.ws/photoshop-tutorials/photo-manipulation/create-fantasy-fish-scene-sky/

Thanks for visiting, as always.
4th March 2020 4th Mar 20

Rosie Kerr

@rosiekerr
10/1/2019: Finished year 6 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
