Photo 1833
Bluebells
We found these pretty creatures while out walking our doggie in Forest Park, separated by at least six feet from the other people out enjoying the breezy sunshine.
10th April 2020
10th Apr 20
Rosie Kerr
ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2019: Finished year 6 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
2001
photos
277
followers
64
following
502% complete
View this month »
1826
1827
1828
1829
1830
1831
1832
1833
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1
Taken
10th April 2020 5:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
blue
,
flowers
,
macro
,
blue bell
,
st. louis
,
forest park
Cathy
ace
Beautiful!
April 11th, 2020
