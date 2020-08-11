Previous
Under The Brollys by rosiekerr
Photo 1846

Under The Brollys

What we saw in DC (Washington, that is) today, strolling about the outside. Masks and all. I removed some inconvenient buildings. :)

Hoping everyone is well.
11th August 2020 11th Aug 20

Rosie Kerr

ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2019: Finished year 6 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
