Photo 1846
Under The Brollys
What we saw in DC (Washington, that is) today, strolling about the outside. Masks and all. I removed some inconvenient buildings. :)
Hoping everyone is well.
11th August 2020
11th Aug 20
Rosie Kerr
ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2019: Finished year 6 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO.
Tags
sky
,
umbrella
,
bw
,
look up
