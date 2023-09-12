Sign up
A Little Rain With Dinner
Surprisingly, it rained at dinner tonight. Phoenix is usually so hot and dry. I enjoyed the droplets and reflections.
12th September 2023
12th Sep 23
Rosie Kerr
@rosiekerr
10/1/2020: Finished year 7 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
