A Little Rain With Dinner by rosiekerr
Surprisingly, it rained at dinner tonight. Phoenix is usually so hot and dry. I enjoyed the droplets and reflections.

12th September 2023 12th Sep 23

Rosie Kerr

@rosiekerr
10/1/2020: Finished year 7 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
531% complete

