Proud as a peacock

I saw this proud bird at Danish Camp this afternoon but it was difficult getting all of him in when there's a wire fence in front of you so I had to poke the lens right up to the fence. This meant that I could only get part of him in without getting fence in as well. Never mind. It was nice to see him displaying even if he was upsetting my little friend the goose!



Thanks for getting both of my doggy shots on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.