Photo 3153
RK3_0315 Balancing act
Blue tits always amaze me how they hang on to things that look impossible. They are such little acrobats and I love them.
Thank you so much for getting yesterday's blue tit and greenfinch on PP. Your comments and Favs are always much appreciated.
3rd July 2020
3rd Jul 20
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
bird
,
balancing
,
blue-tit
