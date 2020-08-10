The first kingfisher photo I ever took

As the garden seems to be devoid of birds at the moment, I thought I would post the first kingfisher photo I ever took and still like. It was taken in September 2015 and started my passion to capture kingfishers. I found it among some files that I was about to delete. Thank goodness I didn't do it!



I will post a photo from today in my Bits & Bobs album. In the meantime, thank you for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting yesterday's photo of the great tit on PP. It is always much appreciated.