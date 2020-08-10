Previous
The first kingfisher photo I ever took by rosiekind
Photo 3191

The first kingfisher photo I ever took

As the garden seems to be devoid of birds at the moment, I thought I would post the first kingfisher photo I ever took and still like. It was taken in September 2015 and started my passion to capture kingfishers. I found it among some files that I was about to delete. Thank goodness I didn't do it!

I will post a photo from today in my Bits & Bobs album. In the meantime, thank you for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting yesterday's photo of the great tit on PP. It is always much appreciated.
Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
Diana ace
Such a wonderful capture.
August 10th, 2020  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
August 10th, 2020  
