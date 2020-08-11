Yellowhammer

I went out for a walk fairly early this morning as it is getting hotter by the minute! I saw lots of lovely birds but the yellowhammer was probably one of the first birds I saw in a corn field where they had cut the corn. I'm not sure what he was finding there but probably some corn spillage.



I saw lots of other birds on my walk - a green woodpecker, 4 red legged partridges all in the same field and goldfinches in some trees but as usual, I had the wrong lens on. It was a shame I didn't put a really long one on. It's always the way but never mind.



Thanks for getting my kingfisher and rose on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.