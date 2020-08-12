Sign up
Photo 3193
I'm not doing anything wrong honestly
Squizzer looked at me with such an innocent face but I'm sure he was guilty of something. He stopped and posed for me as if to say that he was behaving himself but I'm not sure that I believe him LOL
Thanks for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
12th August 2020
12th Aug 20
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
12th August 2020 8:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
squirrel
,
animal
,
garden
,
squizzer
Merrelyn
ace
So cute.
August 12th, 2020
