Previous
Next
I'm not doing anything wrong honestly by rosiekind
Photo 3193

I'm not doing anything wrong honestly

Squizzer looked at me with such an innocent face but I'm sure he was guilty of something. He stopped and posed for me as if to say that he was behaving himself but I'm not sure that I believe him LOL

Thanks for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
12th August 2020 12th Aug 20

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
874% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Merrelyn ace
So cute.
August 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise