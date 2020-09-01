Previous
Next
Flying high by rosiekind
Photo 3213

Flying high

I went for a walk along Wood Lane this morning hoping to see the stonechats but alas, they weren't to be seen again. Anyway, I saw this lovely red kite floating on the thermals and it made me wish that I could fly like this. It must be a wonderful feeling. I have often thought about doing a sponsored skydive to raise money for charity but I haven't managed to do it yet. Perhaps it's just a silly thought LOL

Thanks for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting yesterday's chaffinch on PP. It is always much appreciated.
1st September 2020 1st Sep 20

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
880% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise