Flying high

I went for a walk along Wood Lane this morning hoping to see the stonechats but alas, they weren't to be seen again. Anyway, I saw this lovely red kite floating on the thermals and it made me wish that I could fly like this. It must be a wonderful feeling. I have often thought about doing a sponsored skydive to raise money for charity but I haven't managed to do it yet. Perhaps it's just a silly thought LOL



Thanks for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting yesterday's chaffinch on PP. It is always much appreciated.