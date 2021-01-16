Follow my leader

I walked down to Danish Camp to get myself out of the house for a short while as I am not used to staying in all the time and we are allowed out for exercise. I saw these ducks down at Danish Camp and took this through the wire fence.



The flood is still as bad after a lot of rain overnight but we are hopeful that it might recede after one of our neighbours went down to the open ditch and tried to pull out some of the reeds and weeds. It did look as though the rain was moving more towards the river but it doesn't seem to have made any difference to our garden. The council workers are currently over the road in Grange Way trying to pump water out there as the road is flooded. 5 o'clock on a Saturday is unheard of so it just shows how seriously people are taking this.



Thank you for all your kind comments. It is always much appreciated.