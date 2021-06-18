Previous
Braving the rain by rosiekind
Photo 3503

Braving the rain

These collared doves came to the bird table despite the rain which hasn't stopped all day. I don't know when it started as it was already raining when I woke up. I know we need the rain but hasn't him upstairs realised that we have had enough now! I only went into the garden to feed the birds first thing because Stumpy was looking for his breakfast and I haven't ventured out since.

I have spent the morning baking - lemon and blueberry muffins and snickerdoodles and the kitchen smells delightful. I do enjoy baking.

Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
18th June 2021 18th Jun 21

Rosie Kind

