Braving the rain

These collared doves came to the bird table despite the rain which hasn't stopped all day. I don't know when it started as it was already raining when I woke up. I know we need the rain but hasn't him upstairs realised that we have had enough now! I only went into the garden to feed the birds first thing because Stumpy was looking for his breakfast and I haven't ventured out since.



I have spent the morning baking - lemon and blueberry muffins and snickerdoodles and the kitchen smells delightful. I do enjoy baking.



Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.