Green woodpecker

I often hear green woodpeckers but never usually see them. However, a walk down the brook enabled me to see this little fellow. I think it's a young one and I know that they often nest in a certain tree down there so I wouldn't be surprised if he came from there.



It was nice to walk down the brook for a change and I came back through the village loop where I saw lots of people I haven't seen for ages. It was nice to stop and have a chat.



Thank you for getting all of yesterdays photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.