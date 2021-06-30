Previous
Next
Green woodpecker by rosiekind
Photo 3515

Green woodpecker

I often hear green woodpeckers but never usually see them. However, a walk down the brook enabled me to see this little fellow. I think it's a young one and I know that they often nest in a certain tree down there so I wouldn't be surprised if he came from there.

It was nice to walk down the brook for a change and I came back through the village loop where I saw lots of people I haven't seen for ages. It was nice to stop and have a chat.

Thank you for getting all of yesterdays photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
30th June 2021 30th Jun 21

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
963% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kate ace
Here we only have downey, red-bellied, and pileated woodpeckers.
June 30th, 2021  
Merrelyn ace
You did well to spot him.
June 30th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise