In the elderflower

I actually managed a walk along Wood Lane this morning and it's the first time since I hurt my rib 2.5 weeks ago. I went all the way up to the top near Hill Farm so I was pleased with my progress as I couldn't think of doing this a week ago. Anyway, I saw and heard lots of whitethroats and managed to get a few photos which I was pleased about as they flit about so quickly.



Thank you for getting yesterday's coal tit on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.