It was a job to see him

But I was glad to get this shot of the little wren. They are so secretive and you don't often see them let alone get a photo so I was pleased to get this.



I have been busy making lemon and blueberry muffins (the second batch this week) and Hungarian Chocolate biscuits. Then I went for a short walk along Wood Lane where I saw this little bird.



Thank you for getting yesterday's goldfinch on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.