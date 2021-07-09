Previous
It was a job to see him by rosiekind
It was a job to see him

But I was glad to get this shot of the little wren. They are so secretive and you don't often see them let alone get a photo so I was pleased to get this.

I have been busy making lemon and blueberry muffins (the second batch this week) and Hungarian Chocolate biscuits. Then I went for a short walk along Wood Lane where I saw this little bird.

Thank you for getting yesterday's goldfinch on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
Rosie Kind

Kate
So cute tucked away amidst the limbs and leaves
July 9th, 2021  
