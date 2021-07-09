Sign up
Photo 3524
It was a job to see him
But I was glad to get this shot of the little wren. They are so secretive and you don't often see them let alone get a photo so I was pleased to get this.
I have been busy making lemon and blueberry muffins (the second batch this week) and Hungarian Chocolate biscuits. Then I went for a short walk along Wood Lane where I saw this little bird.
Thank you for getting yesterday's goldfinch on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
9th July 2021
9th Jul 21
1
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
8817
photos
220
followers
66
following
965% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
1
365
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
9th July 2021 10:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
wren
,
wood-lane
Kate
ace
So cute tucked away amidst the limbs and leaves
July 9th, 2021
