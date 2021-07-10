Previous
Next
Enjoying the suet by rosiekind
Photo 3525

Enjoying the suet

A quick upload today as I have been busy cleaning the house and we are going out this afternoon.

Tomorrow is going to be an exciting day with the final of Euro 20 and I shall be watching the game from my TV and sipping a few gin and tonics at the time! I predict that England are going to win 2-1 and I hope that I am right. I thought the Italians played dirtily against the Spanish team so I hope they will not try those tactics tomorrow night. I have never really been into football but this team have got me really excited.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
10th July 2021 10th Jul 21

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
965% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise