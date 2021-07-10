Enjoying the suet

A quick upload today as I have been busy cleaning the house and we are going out this afternoon.



Tomorrow is going to be an exciting day with the final of Euro 20 and I shall be watching the game from my TV and sipping a few gin and tonics at the time! I predict that England are going to win 2-1 and I hope that I am right. I thought the Italians played dirtily against the Spanish team so I hope they will not try those tactics tomorrow night. I have never really been into football but this team have got me really excited.



