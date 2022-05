One of the blue tit babies

I was so pleased to see the little blue tit babies and their parents who were busy feeding them from the feeders hanging on my washing line. It was so nice to see them and I am not sure whether they are the ones from my camera nest box or not. Anyway, so long as they thrive, I am happy to feed them every day.



Thank you for getting my greenfinches on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.