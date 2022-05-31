Hiding whitethroat

I think the whitethroat thought that I couldn't see him when he flew onto this bush and I had been trying to get some photos of him but he kept flying off so I was pleased to get this.



Very strange weather today - more like April - sunshine and showers so I am glad that I went out earlier while it was still fine.



Thank you for getting yesterday's starlings and pigeon on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.