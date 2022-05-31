Sign up
Photo 3850
Hiding whitethroat
I think the whitethroat thought that I couldn't see him when he flew onto this bush and I had been trying to get some photos of him but he kept flying off so I was pleased to get this.
Very strange weather today - more like April - sunshine and showers so I am glad that I went out earlier while it was still fine.
Thank you for getting yesterday's starlings and pigeon on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
31st May 2022
31st May 22
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Tags
bird
,
brambles
,
whitethroat
,
wood-lane
