A mere youngster by rosiekind
Photo 3851

A mere youngster

This little deer was with his mother but as I wasn't expecting to go to the zoo today, my prime lens was too long to get them both in which was a shame. Never mind, there's always another day as I bought a year's membership to Whipsnade Zoo.

It did rain a bit while we were there but on the way home from Milton Keynes, it was torrential and I don't think I have ever driven in such awful weather conditions!

Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
1st June 2022 1st Jun 22

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
Lady Magpie (Heather) ace
That is just adorable, instant FAV
June 1st, 2022  
