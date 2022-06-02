Singing at the top of his voice

A walk along Wood Lane enabled me to get some more photos of the whitethroat who was singing so beautifully. It's a funny little song but very distinctive.



I met a lady along the lane and discovered that she is a Consultant working at the hospital and her speciality is livers. She had 2 little dogs with her who were wonderfully behaved and it was nice walking back with her. It's always nice to meet new people but she has lived in Willington for 14 years!



Thank you for getting a couple of photos on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.