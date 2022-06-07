Previous
Next
Goldie by rosiekind
Photo 3857

Goldie

It was lovely to see this goldfinch against a blue sky for a change. It is a really nice day today and long may it last as I am fed up of cloudy skies and rain!

I walked all the way up past Hill Farm today and it's the first time I have been all the way up for ages. I have walked 3.5 miles according to my Fitbit but it was lovely to get out in the sunshine.

Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
7th June 2022 7th Jun 22

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1056% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise