Goldie

It was lovely to see this goldfinch against a blue sky for a change. It is a really nice day today and long may it last as I am fed up of cloudy skies and rain!



I walked all the way up past Hill Farm today and it's the first time I have been all the way up for ages. I have walked 3.5 miles according to my Fitbit but it was lovely to get out in the sunshine.



Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.