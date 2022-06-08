Previous
Little blue tit by rosiekind
Photo 3858

Little blue tit

I thought this little blue tit was adorable. I think it's one that fledged from my camera nest box. They are such sweet little birds and I loved the fact that he had his wings like this. What a little poser!

I went for a walk at the RSPB in Sandy this morning but I didn't see anything. There were people with noisy tools trimming up ferns on the path so it wasn't surprising that I didn't see anything of note.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting all 3 of yesterday's photos on PP. It is always very much appreciated.
8th June 2022

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
June 8th, 2022  
