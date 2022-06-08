Little blue tit

I thought this little blue tit was adorable. I think it's one that fledged from my camera nest box. They are such sweet little birds and I loved the fact that he had his wings like this. What a little poser!



I went for a walk at the RSPB in Sandy this morning but I didn't see anything. There were people with noisy tools trimming up ferns on the path so it wasn't surprising that I didn't see anything of note.



