Dear little blue tit

It was lovely to see the little birds back in the garden when I got up to make some coffee at 7 o'clock. This little blue tit posed for me so I just had to take a photo of him. There were also long tailed tits that I haven't seen in the garden for a while. There were about 5 or 6 of them which was nice.



