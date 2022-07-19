Today's garden flowers

I wonder when I shall get a walk down Wood Lane. I was going to try this morning early on but it was still too hot by the time I got to the main road so I decided not to try. Therefore, I took a few photos on the flowers in my garden and decided to make a collage.



I hope everyone is staying safe in this heat. The only place that is anywhere near to being cool is my kitchen as it's the only place in the house that's insulated. Thank God for insulation! If our house wasn't so old, it would be OK but I don't think the builders expected that we would get heat like this. The kitchen is an extension we had built and it's been worth every penny.



Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.