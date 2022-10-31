Beautiful kingfisher

This was a photo I came across and thought I would post because I have been busy clearing leaves in the garden. Our neighbours trees hang over our garden just in case we don’t have enough of our own. Consequently their leaves land up blowing all round our garden. This morning I raked up 4 builders bags full. I feel worn out now so don’t have the energy to go out for a walk. As I have washing out on the line, my poor little bird friends have decided to stay away.



Thank you for getting yesterday’s heron on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.