Cardington Hangers by rosiekind
Photo 4003

Cardington Hangers

Next to the little village of Cardington, just a few miles from Bedford, sit two enormous sheds that dominate the landscape. At their peak in the 1920s the sheds (or hangars to some) were one of the hubs of the British aviation industry and the birthplace of the R101, the largest aircraft ever made in the UK.

I can see these hangars when I walk along Wood Lane and as it was windy with no birds about I thought I would post a photo of these.

Thank you for getting yesterday's kingfisher on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
1st November 2022 1st Nov 22

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
