Cardington Hangers

Next to the little village of Cardington, just a few miles from Bedford, sit two enormous sheds that dominate the landscape. At their peak in the 1920s the sheds (or hangars to some) were one of the hubs of the British aviation industry and the birthplace of the R101, the largest aircraft ever made in the UK.



