Photo 4004
Robin redbreast
Although I have had a busy day, I managed to get an hour up at RSPB Sandy where I saw this lovely little robin. I get them in my garden but it's always nice to see them wherever they are.
Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
2nd November 2022
2nd Nov 22
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Tags
bird
,
robin
,
rspb-sandy
