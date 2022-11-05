Previous
Hooray a blackbird at last by rosiekind
Photo 4007

Hooray a blackbird at last

There has been a distinctive lack of blackbirds in the garden for months but fortunately today, there were 2 females and this is one of them.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
5th November 2022 5th Nov 22

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Louise & Ken
I love the crows and black birds! I'm glad you captured one that you've waited for!
November 5th, 2022  
