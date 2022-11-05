Sign up
Photo 4007
Hooray a blackbird at last
There has been a distinctive lack of blackbirds in the garden for months but fortunately today, there were 2 females and this is one of them.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
5th November 2022
5th Nov 22
Rosie Kind
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Camera
NIKON D500
5th November 2022 12:54pm
Tags
bird
garden
female
blackbird
Louise & Ken
I love the crows and black birds! I'm glad you captured one that you've waited for!
November 5th, 2022
