Photo 4012
Zac
I have been to see Sarah and Zac today although I didn't take this photo today. It's one I found on my phone. He's such a lovely boy and he often snuggles up to me.
Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated
10th November 2022
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
Tags
dog
,
animal
,
zac
Dawn
ace
A lovely shot
November 10th, 2022
Judith Johnson
I like his doleful look
November 10th, 2022
