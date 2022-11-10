Previous
Next
Zac by rosiekind
Photo 4012

Zac

I have been to see Sarah and Zac today although I didn't take this photo today. It's one I found on my phone. He's such a lovely boy and he often snuggles up to me.

Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated
10th November 2022 10th Nov 22

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1099% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A lovely shot
November 10th, 2022  
Judith Johnson
I like his doleful look
November 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise