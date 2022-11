Thanks Mrs

I often put scraps of meat out for Mr Fox but this magpie decided to come before Mr Fox could get a chance to eat it. I have had a magpie coming into the garden quite a bit lately. He obviously knows that I put scraps out and doesn't want to miss out on his chance of a quick meal.



Thank you for getting yesterday's photo of Squizzer on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.