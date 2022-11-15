Previous
Next
It was nice to see this little fellow today by rosiekind
Photo 4017

It was nice to see this little fellow today

I haven't seen the long tailed tits for a while so it was nice to see them today.

It has rained all night and it's still raining now so I haven't been out for a walk. I hate this weatther!

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
15th November 2022 15th Nov 22

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1100% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise