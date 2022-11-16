Previous
Clinging on by rosiekind
I saw the long tailed tits hopping around one of our trees and managed to get this little one clinging on. Such sweet little birds and it was nice to get a photo that didn't involve a bird feeder.

Thank you for getting yesterday's tit on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
16th November 2022 16th Nov 22

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
