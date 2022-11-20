Previous
Woody visited today by rosiekind
Woody visited today

He was happily tucking into peanuts but then got frightened when Mr Magpie started flying around so off he went. I was glad to get a couple of shots of him before he went.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
20th November 2022 20th Nov 22

Rosie Kind

Shepherdman's Wife ace
love woodpeckers. nice capture
November 20th, 2022  
Granny7(Denise) ace
Wow love it
November 20th, 2022  
Diana ace
Beautifully captured!
November 20th, 2022  
