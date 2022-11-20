Sign up
Photo 4022
Woody visited today
He was happily tucking into peanuts but then got frightened when Mr Magpie started flying around so off he went. I was glad to get a couple of shots of him before he went.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
20th November 2022
20th Nov 22
3
3
bird
garden
male
feeder
great-spotted-woodpecker
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
love woodpeckers. nice capture
November 20th, 2022
Granny7(Denise)
ace
Wow love it
November 20th, 2022
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured!
November 20th, 2022
