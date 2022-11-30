Previous
Munching on berries
Munching on berries

I went for a walk down to the lock this morning where I saw a couple of redwings and this is one of them just beginning to munch on the few berries that are left.

Thank you for getting yesterday's photo of my house on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
Rosie Kind

