Photo 4164
One of our orchids
The orchids on my kitchen window sill look really lovely at the moment.
11th April 2023
11th Apr 23
Rosie Kind
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
kitchen
flower
orchid
Kitty Hawke
They have such long blossoming flowers don't they.....one of mine has been in flowers since Xmas (or so it seems) :)
April 11th, 2023
