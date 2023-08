Chiff chaff

I have had a lovely day today as I went with my very good friend Sarah to Gadespring Creesbeds in Hemel Hempstead. I had hoped to get some photos of the kingfishers but alas that was not to be today. However, I was pleased to see this little chiff chaff who kept coming quite close to us. It was so lovely to see this youngster.



Thank you for getting yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.